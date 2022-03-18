Advertisement

One Knoxville SC reveals starting venues

One Knoxville SC, Knoxville’s up-and-coming soccer team, has announced the first venues of its inaugural season.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knoxville SC, Knoxville’s up-and-coming soccer team, has announced the first venues of its inaugural season. The club is expected to play on some local sports fields while waiting on Knoxville’s soon-to-be multi-use stadium.

The League Two campaign will kick off on May 14 at Austin-East Magnet High School against Asheville City SC. The next two matches, which will be held on May 17 and May 28, will be held at Knox Catholic High School. The club will also play at Maryville College on June 18, June 25, July 9 and July 12.

Season tickets are also set to go on sale Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

