Pockets of rain overnight before a cooler weekend - First Alert Wednesday

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a cloudy start to the Spring weekend. Downpours are back for a brand new First Alert Weather Day.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a late-day warming trend on Friday, but this will not last for long. Rain is back - with a cold front - early Saturday morning. We’re warming again early next week. That leads up to our brand new First Alert: We’re tracking the chance for severe weather next Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re still relatively cloudy Friday, late in the afternoon. That sets us up for a pleasant enough evening. Rain is back for many of us - but not all - late Friday night, into very early Saturday morning.

Here’s the deal for Saturday: it’s kind of cool and gloomy. There are a lot of clouds to go along with mist. We *hope* for some late-in-the-day sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s for the Valley, colder on the Plateau, and warmer in the Foothills.

Sunday brings some morning fog, but it’s a beautiful looking afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s across the board.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is all about the high clouds, and mild temps. We should make a beeline for the 70s.

Tuesday has more clouds but may end up as the warmest day all week!

The big story next week is our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ve been talking for much of this week about the potential of strong-to-severe storms on Wednesday the 23rd. Nothing is changing, which led us to add that. Too early to talk about a specific timeline but this looks to be a strong squall line with a giant spring storm. This is all rain, with lightning very likely. This is nearing the peak of spring’s severe weather season.

After that, we are substantially cooler towards the end of next week.

