Storms will move through today, becoming sunny this weekend

Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.
Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up mild this morning with temperatures in the mid 40s across the area. We’re clouding up and have a chance for showers and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A line of showers and storms will move through midday through the afternoon. These storms will produce some heavy rainfall at times, gusty winds and a few with thunder and lighting. Some have a small chance of becoming strong to severe. This threat is primarily west of Knoxville.

Saturday is now looking quite a bit cooler. We should range from the low to mid 50s - though some are likely to be colder. There will be a few very spotty “pop up” rain showers behind the front Saturday. On Saturday a hike in the mountains will come with gusty winds near 45 mph for the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday become some of the best days to be outside. We have lovely weather, increasing warmth, and better sunshine. There’s sneaky frost and even a hard freeze for some on Monday morning, so protect those plants. Tuesday turns cloudy in a hurry, and there could be a very isolated rain.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday could be our next First Alert Weather Day. For the moment, it is just thunderstorms we will be tracking. The bigger chance for severe weather is to our south, closer to the Gulf. It’s also pretty warm!

Following this powerful spring front, we’re cooler Thursday and Friday. Friday we’ll struggle to get out of the 50s for the afternoon.

