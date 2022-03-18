Advertisement

Tenn. senate leader won’t support Texas-style abortion bill

Efforts to pass similar bills in Florida, South Dakota and Arkansas have so far stalled while other anti-abortion restrictions have advanced.
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, arrives at his seat to begin a special session...
Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, arrives at his seat to begin a special session of the Tennessee Senate, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. McNally on Thursday, March 17, 2022 said he does not support legislation that would ban abortions and allow almost anyone to file civil lawsuits against violators and collect damages. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Senate Speaker Randy McNally says he doesn’t support legislation that would ban abortions and allow almost anyone to file civil lawsuits against violators and collect damages.

Earlier this week, Tennessee became the latest GOP-led state to introduce legislation mimicking a law currently enacted in Texas law and its novel citizen-enforcement provision.

To date, only Idaho’s GOP-controlled Statehouse has sent a copy-cat version of the Texas law to the state’s governor for approval.

Efforts to pass similar bills in Florida, South Dakota and Arkansas have so far stalled while other anti-abortion restrictions have advanced.

