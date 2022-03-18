Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup series event begins

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) – The Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful group announced Friday the beginning of the river cleanup series.

The Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series will be held within three states by bringing four major cleanup events to the river.

The cleanup, sponsored by the American Fishing Tackle Company, outdoor apparel, and tackle company, will ensure staff is equipped with seasonal clothing to stay clean, dry, and comfortable at cleanups through any weather.

“Long after natural disasters pass through a community, the debris from the damage reminds in our waterways, breaking down to cause issues for the health of our water source and the river’s ecosystem,” said Kathleen Gibi, Executive Director for keeping the Tennessee Beautiful. “We’re grateful to AFTCO, the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Dept. of Transportation, our partners, and the volunteers for making it possible to restore these parts of the river to their beautiful, natural setting.”

The following cleanups are scheduled around the Tennessee River over the coming weeks:

- Saturday, March 26th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., located at Pickwick Lake in Luka, MS.

o Affected by flooding in 2019 and 2021

- Sunday, March 27th at 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. located at Wheeler Lake in Rogersville, AL

o Affected by an F-1 tornado in 2020

- Friday, April 8th at, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., located at Kentucky Lake in Waverly, TN

o Affected by deadly flooding in 2021

- Saturday, April 9th at, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kentucky Lake in Paris, TN

KTNRB officials said these events would follow a record-breaking year in which more than 700 volunteers removed more than 152,000 lbs of trash at 45 cleanups.

Each cleanup in the events will be bolstered with the help of the national nonprofit, Living Lands and Waters, who will bring their five 30-foot workboats to assist the clean-up, KTNRB added.

“Clean water is critical to the health of our fisheries, and we’re excited to take part in one of the many collective actions that we must all take to keep our waterways clean,” said Casey Shedd, President at AFTCO. “It’s folks like the volunteers from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful that inspired our ten percent pledge to protect and conserve, a pledge to donate ten percent of company profits to fishing conservation.”

