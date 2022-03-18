Advertisement

There’s still time to get to Indianapolis for the big game

To fill up your tank, it might take you close to $150 in gas.
Tennessee basketball practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in advance of their game with Longwood...
Tennessee basketball practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in advance of their game with Longwood in the 1st round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament(Zack Rickens)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball team has made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. If you want to catch the game, there is still time to travel from East Tennessee to Indianapolis to watch the team tipoff at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, against Michigan.

You could drive. Without breaks, it will take you about five hours to get from East Tennessee to Indianapolis. To fill up your tank, it might take you close to $150 in gas.

United Airlines and American Airlines both have flights from McGhee Tyson Airport to Indianapolis International Airport available Friday tonight and Saturday morning. A seat on those flights will cost you between a couple hundred and a thousand dollars one way.

You’re going to need a ticket. You can find those on the NCAA website. As of Friday morning, the cheapest seat was $31. Some of the seats are selling for more than a thousand dollars.

If it’s too hard to plan the trip last minute, you can watch the game on WVLT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road.
Suspect in Knox County shooting, car chase dies
Desmond Lanier Hatchett
Man with over 100 charges and 21 children indicted again by Knox Co. grand jury
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Knoxville Police respond to fatal North Knoxville crash
Victim identified following fatal North Knoxville crash
A family mourns the loss of this woman
Clarksville woman missing for 30 years, identified in 6 hours with forensic technology

Latest News

VIDEO: Girl Scouts deliver cookies to Lady Vols ahead of game
Girl Scouts wish Lady Vols good luck ahead of game
Girl Scouts wish Lady Vols good luck ahead of game
Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.
Storms will move through today, becoming sunny this weekend
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick