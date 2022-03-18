There’s still time to get to Indianapolis for the big game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball team has made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. If you want to catch the game, there is still time to travel from East Tennessee to Indianapolis to watch the team tipoff at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, against Michigan.

You could drive. Without breaks, it will take you about five hours to get from East Tennessee to Indianapolis. To fill up your tank, it might take you close to $150 in gas.

United Airlines and American Airlines both have flights from McGhee Tyson Airport to Indianapolis International Airport available Friday tonight and Saturday morning. A seat on those flights will cost you between a couple hundred and a thousand dollars one way.

You’re going to need a ticket. You can find those on the NCAA website. As of Friday morning, the cheapest seat was $31. Some of the seats are selling for more than a thousand dollars.

If it’s too hard to plan the trip last minute, you can watch the game on WVLT.

