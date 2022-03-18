Two children battling cancer join Vol’s baseball and softball team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Penn and Willow both share a few things in common. They’re from East Tennessee, four years old, and now members of the Tennessee baseball and softball teams.

These two kids share those things in common as well as their Leukemia diagnosis. Over the past year, the battle hasn’t been an easy one for the Hazuda and Dalton families with treatments and the pandemic. But the University of Tennessee sought out to make at least one of their days a little easier.

Softball coach Karen Weekly is a nominee for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Woman of the Year. With that platform, Weekly decided to make an impact on the lives of a few kids that could use a little extra care. She reached out to Coach Tony Vitello, and together decided to have a “signing day” for Penn and Willow and bring them on the team.

“They’ve got 24 new older sisters and 35 to 40 older brothers that are in this fight with them,” said Weekly.

For the families, it’s much needed interaction that’s been missed out on over the past year with heightened COVID concerns.

“Kids need kids and for them not to have that has been really hard,” said Dalton.

Hazuda said she hopes that this opportunity will help replace some of the bad days with fond memories moving forward.

Penn and Willow will be coming to practices, games and getting the chance to interact with the team as the season continues.

It was made official on Thursday afternoon with a signature, and both Penn and Willow being presented with custom Vol shirts with their names on it.

Coach Vitello feels this can be a benefit for players as well as they get some added perspective.

“It’s important to keep them grounded because outside of this great bubble they live in in Knoxville is the real world and there’s a lot of crazy things that go on in the real world,” said Vitello.

If you’d like to donate to Coach Weekly’s campaign you can click the link here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.