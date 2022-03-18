Advertisement

Vanderbilt warns students, staff about man ‘fondling women’ near campus

A Vanderbilt student was assaulted and robbed by a man
By Joe Wenzel and Ryan Breslin
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Police investigate “multiple reports” of a man “fondling women” on Thursday night.

The university alerted students and staff about incidents occurring near 21st Ave. S and West End. Emergency personnel were called to the area and advised students and staff to avoid the area. The suspect was seen wearing a red jacket, baseball cap, and a dark-colored backpack.

This incident is happening as students return to campus from Spring Break. Vanderbilt University Police have sent two alerts through its Alert VU system, saying there were multiple reports of an individual fondling women.

Vanderbilt administrators believe this man is fondling women
Because of that, officers have been actively searching the area and are stepping up patrols on the campus.

Earlier this week, a man allegedly attacked a female student, pulling her to the ground by her hair and stealing her cell phone.

The incident had students on edge.

“Those are honestly moments of my day that I look forward to just to relax..it sounds silly but those are like sacred moments that I will be on high alert now,” one student named Noel said.

“I mean we were walking last night and we both were kind of on high alert the whole night and all of our friends were like should we drive instead of walk just to be safe,” another student said.

“I have been more cautious on campus and have been looking around more especially because of the updates,” one student named Raymond said.

Additionally, on January 31, three women reported being groped by a man on campus near the 25th Avenue garage. As a result, Vanderbilt Police are reminding students to avoid isolated or dark areas on campus and check for their updates, here.

Vanderbilt officials issued the following statement:

