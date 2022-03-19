Advertisement

Bulldogs barking loud into state title game

Bearden rolls past Lebanon 66-42 and will play for 2nd championship in four years
Basketball
Basketball(Bearden High School)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jeremy Parrot’s Bearden Bulldog’s have reached the state TSSAA state championship game for the second time in the last four years.

The Dawgs were barking loud and proud from the get go of their Class-4A state semifinal game against Lebanon at the Murphy Center in Murefreesboro.

Bearden senior guard and Mr. Basketball finalist Elijah Bredwood scored a game high 26 points, while making 14 out 15 free throw attempts as Bearden beats Lebanon 62-44.

Now 31-6 on the season, Bearden will face Dobyns-Bennett for the Class-4A title Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET, a game you can see on WVLT sister station, MyVLT.

