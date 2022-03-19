Bulldogs barking loud into state title game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jeremy Parrot’s Bearden Bulldog’s have reached the state TSSAA state championship game for the second time in the last four years.

The Dawgs were barking loud and proud from the get go of their Class-4A state semifinal game against Lebanon at the Murphy Center in Murefreesboro.

Bearden senior guard and Mr. Basketball finalist Elijah Bredwood scored a game high 26 points, while making 14 out 15 free throw attempts as Bearden beats Lebanon 62-44.

Now 31-6 on the season, Bearden will face Dobyns-Bennett for the Class-4A title Saturday at 5:00 p.m. ET, a game you can see on WVLT sister station, MyVLT.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.