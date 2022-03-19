City of Knoxville expecting to be busy with Lady Vols regional, youth events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A busy Tennessee Volunteers sports weekend is expected to bring several people from across the country to Knoxville. Tennessee baseball and Lady Vol basketball will help put Knoxville on the map this weekend.

Holiday Inn Cedar Bluff general manager, Anna Scales, said, “We love to be busy.”

Scales said they’re expecting to be completely full this weekend.

“Having people from different cities and into our cities is very exciting so we welcome everybody for sure,” Scales said.

People from Oregon, New York, South Carolina and Nashville are expected to come to Knoxville as the Lady Vols host Oregon, Buffalo and Belmont. Tennessee baseball opens its first SEC series against South Carolina.

Chad Culver with Visit Knoxville said, “Lady Vol fans are pretty die-hard so if the other teams bring their fans it ought to be a good weekend.”

NCAA events aren’t the only thing bringing people to Knoxville. There’s also a youth basketball event at the Knoxville Convention Center bringing thousands of families.

Culver said, “It’ll be a lot of people here. A lot of people having a good time. When people are not at the NCAA tournament watching the games, there’s a lot of games going on and there will be a lot of people watching the games at restaurants and bars.”

Visit Knoxville said this won’t bring in the same amount of revenue a Saturday gameday does, but it is convenient to have this many people come to Knoxville in the spring and hope visitors come back soon.

