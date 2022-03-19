Dunkin’ Donuts rolls out spring flavors, nearly 80 jobs in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Springtime comes with a whole new lineup of fresh snacks and beverages from start to finish of the day. Dunkin Donuts has done just that with new coffee and toasts.

“What’s been really popular with us is everything salted caramel, so it’s a spring flavor,” said Shane Spencer with Dunkin’ in Pigeon Forge. “We’ve got the salted caramel cream, cold brew, which is really popular with a cold foam on top that just kind of filters down into the drink. People love that. And then we’ve got our salted caramel iced latte with the whipped cream and cinnamon sugar on top. People are gobbling it up.”

The culinary minds at Dunkin’ are giving guests a new way to celebrate seizing the day with two fresh takes on toast featuring perfectly seasoned, oven-roasted tomatoes.

New Roasted Tomato & Hummus Toast is a fresh and seasonal mid-day pick-me-up, featuring oven-roasted tomatoes, creamy hummus spread and a rich blend of spices and herbs through a dusting of Za’atar seasoning, all atop sourdough bread.

New Roasted Tomato & Avocado Toast is the perfect savory breakfast to grab on the go. This new toast includes oven-roasted tomatoes and a creamy and savory avocado spread, topped with flavorful Everything Bagel seasoning on sourdough bread.

“The chocolate croissant has been super popular,” said Spencer. “It’s very chocolaty inside a nice buttery, flaky croissant with some chocolate Batanes inside. Very rich chocolatey flavor, and it is very popular.”

This croissant just might make “Bonjour” the new way America says hello this spring. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Dunkin’ plans to open two new stories in Sevier County and needs a full line of workers from management to the front line. These new stores will create 80 new jobs in the county.

“We are building two new stores in Sevier County. One of them is going to be further down on the Parkway in Pigeon Forge towards Gatlinburg,” said Spencer. “And that is going to be opening sometime in late May. We’re kind of targeting right before Memorial Day, so we can serve all those Memorial Day guests that are gonna be descending on Sevier County. And then a couple of weeks before that, we’re going to be opening a new store in Sevierville on Dolly Parton Parkway at the intersection of Dolly Parton and Veterans,” said Spencer. “So we’re super excited to have two more stores to serve our guests. They’re going to be our new next-gen design.”

Those interested can visit the Dunkin’ Donuts career page to stay updated on job openings.

