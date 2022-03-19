Advertisement

Fans excited to see Lady Vols hosts NCAA Tournament games

The Lady Vols took down Buffalo, 80-67.
Lady Vols host Buffalo.
Lady Vols host Buffalo.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lady Vol fans lined up outside Thompson-Boling Arena over an hour before tip-off as they took on Buffalo Saturday. WVLT News was there to take in all the excitement.

“I love watching them play,” Vol fan Burt Kydd said.

Vol fan David Freeman said, “This is really exciting and we’re looking forward to them going all the way.” This is the first time the Lady Vols have hosted NCAA Tournament games since 2018. Some fans said it’s a blast from the past for them.

Freeman said, “We’re excited to see them finally stepping back up. We’re looking for them to recover from Pat and come on back and be the lead that they are.”

Vol fan Joel Jestice said, “Just looking forward to the Lady Vols to be the team they used to be.”

The Lady Vols played Saturday’s game without guard Jordan Horston, but Lady Vols fans weren’t concerned about losing.

Freeman said, “They have shown more team effort so one person being out shouldn’t cripple the whole team.”

The Lady Vols were in a tight ball game a majority of the way but pulled off a 13-point win to advance to the next round.

Freeman said, “I’m excited to see all of Tennessee sports taking off and living up to where they have been.”

The Lady Vols will play their final game at TBA on Monday.

