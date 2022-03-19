It’s a Friday night split for UT Diamond Teams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol freshman infielder Lair Beautae cranked a three-run shot for the Big Orange, but the 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks came back to secure a 4-3 win over No. 14 Tennessee on Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

”Tonight was your typical SEC game,” head coach Karen Weekly said postgame. “The margin between victory and defeat is razor-thin, and you saw a great battle right up until the last pitch. In SEC play, the team that executes best in all three phases is going to win, and tonight, that team was Arkansas.”

Game two of the three-game set against Arkansas is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open at noon, and the game will be broadcasted online via SEC Network+.

Pitching, Long Ball Lead #2 Vols to 8-3 Win in SEC Opener

Blasting four home runs and a terrific start from Chase Burns, the second-ranked Tennessee baseball team defeated South Carolina, 8-3, in the Southeastern Conference opener Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Burns was electric from the first pitch, punching out nine batters over a career high 6.2 innings. He gave up one run and only allowed four baserunners in the outing. The true freshman boasts an impressive 0.81 ERA after starting all five of Tennessee’s Friday night games so far this season.

Camden Sewell also put forth a fantastic outing for the Volunteers out of the bullpen. He closed the door in the seventh inning, entering with a 2-0 count on Colin Burgess before striking him out looking to end the frame. Sewell followed with a 1-2-3 eighth inning and finished with three strikeouts.

The bats, as they have all season, provided some big-time power. The Vols (17-1, 1-0 SEC) hit four long balls and tallied 10 hits in the game. Evan Russell and Courtland Lawson accounted for two hits each and both smacked a homer. Russell drove in three while Lawson collected two RBIs.

Game two of the series Saturday is scheduled for Noon and can be seen on the SEC Network.

