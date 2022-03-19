Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Lady Vols begin NCAA Tourney run vs. Buffalo

Tennessee making its 40th consecutive NCAA Tourney appearance
Thompson-Boling Arena
Thompson-Boling Arena(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 4 seed Lady Vols are set to take on the No. 13 seed Buffalo at Thompson-Boling Arena on March 19.

The Final Four games and the championship game for the women will be played on April 1 and 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

1ST HALF

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aggravated assault happened on Feb. 13.
Man ‘severely beaten’ at Knoxville bar, police seeking to identify suspect
Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting
VFL Parys Haralson dies
Report: VFL Parys Haralson cause of death identified
The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road.
Suspect in Knox County shooting, car chase dies
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
As the world wakes up to a season of change, guests will want to “spring it on” with Dunkin’s...
Dunkin’ Donuts rolls out spring flavors, nearly 80 jobs in Sevier County
Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.
Mild weekend, sunshine does return
Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting