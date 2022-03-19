Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Vols and Wolverines battle for trip to San Antonio

Tennessee and Michigan meet in NCAA Tournament South Region play in Indianapolis
Tennessee basketball practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in advance of their game with Longwood...
Tennessee basketball practice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in advance of their game with Longwood in the 1st round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament(Zack Rickens)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols are making their 24th all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Big Orange own a 23-24 (.489) NCAA Tournament record.

Michigan has alternated wins and losses for its past 11 games, having not won or lost consecutive games since Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.

With a win Saturday, Tennessee would advance to the Sweet Sixteen, which is set for Thursday in San Antonio, Texas. Time and television network will be determined following the conclusion of this weekend’s games.

1ST HALF:

Michigan wins the tip-off and the Vols and Wolverines are underway in Indianapolis.

Michigan is riding momentum getting out to a quick 6-0 lead off of two three-pointers.

Pacing the way for the Vols is Junior Josiah Jordan-James settling the orange and white down.

Into the first media timeout 10-8 Wolverines in the lead.

11:57 to play in the first half buckets being traded on both ends. Uros Plavsis will be at the line to shoot two.

Michigan nursing a slight lead 17-12.

At the under eight, Michigan gets a three but Tennessee capture its first lead of the game for a stretch as Michigan went cold going more than 3:00 minutes of game time without a basket.

Maize and blue with a 22-20 lead.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting
The aggravated assault happened on Feb. 13.
Man ‘severely beaten’ at Knoxville bar, police seeking to identify suspect
VFL Parys Haralson dies
Report: VFL Parys Haralson cause of death identified
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville
The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road.
Suspect in Knox County shooting, car chase dies

Latest News

Lots of sunshine for the first day of spring
Sunny and mild for the first day of Spring
Santiago Vescovi
PREVIEW: Vols meet Michigan in Round of 32
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop