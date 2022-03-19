Advertisement

Mild weekend, sunshine does return

Clouds stay with us for most of Saturday, but Sunday brings back the sun.
Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.
Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning we’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s across the area. We’re still cloudy, but there will be sunshine ahead in your future.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Here’s the deal for Saturday: it’s kind of cool and gloomy. There are a lot of clouds to go along with mist. We *hope* for some late-in-the-day sunshine Saturday. Highs will be in the middle 50s for the Valley, colder on the Plateau, and warmer in the Foothills.

Sunday brings some morning fog, but it’s a beautiful looking afternoon. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s across the board.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is all about the high clouds, and mild temps. We should make a beeline for the 70s.

Tuesday has more clouds but may end up as the warmest day all week!

The big story next week is our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ve been talking for much of this week about the potential of strong-to-severe storms on Wednesday the 23rd. Nothing is changing, which led us to add that. Too early to talk about a specific timeline but this looks to be a strong squall line with a giant spring storm. This is all rain, with lightning very likely. This is nearing the peak of spring’s severe weather season.

After that, we are substantially cooler towards the end of next week.

