Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Police Department officers and Oak Ridge Firefighters responded to reports of a body in Melton Lake near Calhoun’s around 100 Melton Lake Peninsula Saturday morning, according to a report from the department.

The body was located around 9:15 a.m., but has not been identified yet. The body was transferred to the Knox County Reginal Forensic Center where officials will perform an autopsy, the report said.

Those with information that could help are asked to call 865-425-4399.

