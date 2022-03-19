Advertisement

Sunny and mild for the first day of Spring

Meteorologist Paige Noel says temperatures will get warmer before a WVLT First Alert Weather Day later next week.
Lots of sunshine for the first day of spring
Lots of sunshine for the first day of spring(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with more mild temperatures. Temperatures get back into the 70s before a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for storms mid-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to push out of East Tennesee throughout the night. This will allow temperatures to get pretty chilly. We’ll start your Sunday off with lows near 38 degrees.

That sunshine continues throughout the day Sunday with highs getting near 63 degrees. Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m.! It’ll sure feel and look like it throughout the day on Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is all about the high clouds, and mild temps. We should make a beeline for the 70s.

Tuesday has more clouds but may end up as the warmest day all week! Highs will soar to about 74 degrees. With strong southwest flow, we could see temperatures get even warmer.

The big story next week is our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ve been talking for much of this week about the potential of strong-to-severe storms on Wednesday. Nothing is changing, which led us to add that. Too early to talk about a specific timeline but this looks to be a strong squall line with a giant spring storm. This is all rain, with lightning very likely. This is nearing the peak of spring’s severe weather season.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday(WVLT)

After that, we are substantially cooler towards the end of next week and into next weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner
Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting
The aggravated assault happened on Feb. 13.
Man ‘severely beaten’ at Knoxville bar, police seeking to identify suspect
VFL Parys Haralson dies
Report: VFL Parys Haralson cause of death identified
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville
The pursuit ended on Oak Ridge Highway and Schaad Road.
Suspect in Knox County shooting, car chase dies

Latest News

Mostly clouds outside The Ramsey in Pigeon Forge. Heavier rain is expected Sunday evening.
Mild weekend, sunshine does return
First Alert Weather Saturday Morning
There will be a lot more clouds up in the Smokies Saturday, but this is a pretty view!
Pockets of rain overnight before a cooler weekend - First Alert Wednesday
Ben's Friday forecast
Ben's Friday forecast