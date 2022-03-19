Sunny and mild for the first day of Spring

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with more mild temperatures. Temperatures get back into the 70s before a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for storms mid-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will continue to push out of East Tennesee throughout the night. This will allow temperatures to get pretty chilly. We’ll start your Sunday off with lows near 38 degrees.

That sunshine continues throughout the day Sunday with highs getting near 63 degrees. Spring officially begins at 11:33 a.m.! It’ll sure feel and look like it throughout the day on Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday is all about the high clouds, and mild temps. We should make a beeline for the 70s.

Tuesday has more clouds but may end up as the warmest day all week! Highs will soar to about 74 degrees. With strong southwest flow, we could see temperatures get even warmer.

The big story next week is our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. We’ve been talking for much of this week about the potential of strong-to-severe storms on Wednesday. Nothing is changing, which led us to add that. Too early to talk about a specific timeline but this looks to be a strong squall line with a giant spring storm. This is all rain, with lightning very likely. This is nearing the peak of spring’s severe weather season.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday (WVLT)

After that, we are substantially cooler towards the end of next week and into next weekend.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

