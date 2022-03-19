Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WVLT) — Video footage shows that a Tennessee police officer fired his stun gun at a food delivery man who began recording his traffic stop, saying he was feeling unsafe.
Attorney Ryan Wheeler says his client, delivery driver Delane Gordon, is facing charges of speeding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Wheeler says Gordon began recording the encounter during a March 10 stop by a Collegedale Police officer.
The video shows that the officer grabbed Gordon and tried to pull him out of his car before using the stun gun. Gordon’s legal team says the motorist is Black and the officer is white.
Police and a sheriff’s office are conducting separate investigations.
