Vols set for round of 32 showdown with Michigan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The No. 3 seed Tennessee basketball team continues NCAA Tournament action Saturday in Indianapolis, taking on No. 11 seed Michigan in the Round of 32 at 5:15 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game on WVLT( CBS ) and online or on any mobile device through the CBS Sports app. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analysis) and Jamie Erdahl (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp calling the action. A national radio broadcast is also available on channel 135 on Sirius and channel 202 SiriusXM.

On Thursday, Tennessee (27-7) grabbed a first-round NCAA Tournament win over No. 14 seed Longwood, 88-56. The Vols shot a season-high 60 percent from the field during the win (33-for-55), including 58 percent on 3-pointers (14-for-24).

No. 11 seed Michigan defeated No. 6 seed Colorado State in its first round game on Thursday, 75-63. Saturday marks the third time that Tennessee and Michigan have matched up in the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

The Wolverines defeated the Vols in both the 2011 Round of 64 and the 2014 Sweet Sixteen, with the 2014 meeting also taking place in Indianapolis. With a win Saturday, Tennessee would advance to the Sweet Sixteen, which is set for Thursday in San Antonio, Texas.

Tennessee’s all-time series with Michigan is tied, 5-5. That includes two NCAA Tournament clashes, both won by the Wolverines (2011 and 2014). The 2014 meeting took place in the Sweet Sixteen at Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium.

A Tennessee win Saturday would give the Vols their ninth all-time Sweet Sixteen appearance, and their second of the Barnes era. A victory over the Wolverines also would give this Tennessee squad its seventh victory during the month of March. That would tie the 2013-14 (Sweet Sixteen) and 2010-11 (Elite Eight) teams for the most March wins in program history.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.