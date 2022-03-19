Years after shattering glass ceiling, nation’s first female fighter pilot to be honored

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rosemary Mariner will be honored again for her contributions to women’s, and American, history.

”Rosemary’s principal effort if women are good enough to die for their country they’re good enough to fight in combat,” said Rosemary’s husband Tommy.

Mariner was the first woman to fly a fighter jet in the U.S. military, breaking the glass ceiling in 1975.

”She pushed to change that, recognizing that if women did not get to be pilots in combat they would never quite be accepted as full-fledged members of the military,” said Mariner.

Mariner will be honored Saturday by the Women in Aviation Pioneer Hall of Fame, for her contributions.

”She never wanted to be looked at as an individual as exceptional instead she wanted to be a person who would kick open a door and hold it open for people to follow,” said Mariner.

The Naval Captain died in 2019, but her legacy continues to live on, now being honored where her lives worked can be admired by all who visit.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.