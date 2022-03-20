Advertisement

ARC rescues dogs from Mexico sanctuary being forced to close


By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, will be receiving 20 large mixed breed dogs who are being airlifted from the Yucatan peninsula on Saturday after the sanctuary they have been living is being forced to close.

The dogs will be arriving by cargo plane in Smyrna on Sunday morning and will be taken to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon.

The dogs’ future was in jeopardy when the sanctuary where they have been living was forced to close to dangerous and unfortunate circumstances, according to a news release. The sanctuary reached out to Bissell Pet Foundation who then partnered with ARC to get the dogs safely to the U.S. An ARC representative was on the ground in Mexico for the load up of the transport plane. After clearing U.S. Customs in Florida, the dogs were provided overnight care by the Lee County Domestic Animal Services.

“The lives of these wonderful animals depended on this relocation, we’re glad to be that safe space for them to land and then begin the next chapter of their lives,” Tim Woodward, Executive Director of Animal Rescue Corps, said in a news release. “In not time, they’ll be with a loving family in a home of their own.”

“While Bissell Pet Foundation’s primary focus is to help homeless pets in the U.S., we simply could not turn our back on 20 dogs in imminent danger. We are grateful for ARC’s support in this effort,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation, said in a news release. “Bissell Pet Foundation’s lifesaving transport program has relocated more than 400 pets from overcrowded U.S. shelters in 2022 with 240 more scheduled in the next week.”

Each animal will receive a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations and any necessary medical treatments. All of the animals have been transferred to Animal Rescue Corps. ARC will provide daily care until they match and transport the animals to vetted shelter and rescue organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the animals are transferred to these groups.

