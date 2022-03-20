Advertisement

D-B denies Bearden a Class-4A state basketball championship

Indians beat Bulldogs 69-60 in overtime
Basketball
Basketball(Bearden High School)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Indians led throughout their Class-4A state championship game against the Bulldogs from Bearden High School. But the dawgs barked and clawed their way back.

Senior Hayden Moseley took a pass from Elijah Bredwood in the corner and calmly connected on a three point shot at the buzzer. That would tie the game at 52 and send it into overtime at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

But the Indians would take control in the extra period and never trail. The final score was 69-60 Dobyns-Bennett, and this will be the team’s first state championship victory since 1945.

Congratulations to head coach Jeremy Parrott and his Bulldogs who close out another terrific season at 31-7.

