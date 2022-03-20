D-B denies Bearden a Class-4A state basketball championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett Indians led throughout their Class-4A state championship game against the Bulldogs from Bearden High School. But the dawgs barked and clawed their way back.

Senior Hayden Moseley took a pass from Elijah Bredwood in the corner and calmly connected on a three point shot at the buzzer. That would tie the game at 52 and send it into overtime at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.

HAYDEN MOSELEY SENDS IT TO OT@HaydenMoseley10 for 3! He has 25 tonight pic.twitter.com/bWtvKZrCrA — 5Star Preps (@5StarPreps) March 19, 2022

But the Indians would take control in the extra period and never trail. The final score was 69-60 Dobyns-Bennett, and this will be the team’s first state championship victory since 1945.

Congratulations to head coach Jeremy Parrott and his Bulldogs who close out another terrific season at 31-7.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.