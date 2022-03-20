East Tennessee bakery needs your help for displaced Ukrainian family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee bakery with Knoxville and Pigeon Forge locations is collecting monetary donations for a Ukrainian family who was displaced due to the Russian invasion.

A friend of the bakery owners’, Dema Kohen, was born in Ukraine and still has family there caught in the middle of the war zone. Recently, the family’s women had to make a hard choice to leave their homes, possessions and husbands behind to seek refuge in the foreign lane of Lithuania.

Once they brought themselves to say goodbye, a volunteer named Mark with a Baptist church in England, who reportedly had been driving groups of refugees from Ukraine to Lithuania, drove them to the new country in search of safety.

“This man drove them all 12 hours on back roads through remote places, risking his life to get them to safety,” the owners of Cinnaholic said. “Many of the main roads had been bombed, so he had to take back roads to get them to safety.”

The family said that Mark was a stranger to Kohen’s family but was now a hero to not only them but many others.

After the four women and five children arrived safely in Lithuania, they had no possessions and nowhere to live. Kohen, the only male in the family not in war, said he was traveling to the country to help them get situated.

“The most dangerous part of their journey is over, but much still lies ahead,” Kohen said.

Cinnaholic will be accepting donations to send with Kohen on his trip to Lithuania. The owners said that 100% of the funds received would go directly to the family who needs assistance with housing, food and basic necessities as they start a new life from scratch.

Once he arrives, Kohen said he would send videos of the family so the community can “meet” the brave women, one of which is seven months pregnant, and their children.

Those interested in helping can make donations at the bakery in Knoxville, located at 9450 South Northshore Drive, or in Pigeon Forge, located at 2655 Teaster Lane.

“Thank you, East Tennessee, for loving people around the world,” the bakery’s Facebook post shared. “They are so very grateful!”

