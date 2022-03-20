Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Clinton was taken into custody after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to shots fired at a Waffle House.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at a Waffle House located at 6230 Papermill Drive at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a report, witnesses reported that a black car was possibly involved. Once officials located a vehicle matching the description, they made contact with the occupants. Officers spotted two firearms in the floorboard.

After further investigation, one of the firearms was found to be stolen, a KPD spokesperson told WVLT News. As a result, Stefone Whitt, 32 of Clinton, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm.

At this time, no gunshot victims or property damage has been reported.

