Advertisement

Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House

At this time, no gunshot victims or property damage has been reported.
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Clinton was taken into custody after Knoxville Police Department officers responded to shots fired at a Waffle House.

Officers responded to the shots fired call at a Waffle House located at 6230 Papermill Drive at approximately 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a report, witnesses reported that a black car was possibly involved. Once officials located a vehicle matching the description, they made contact with the occupants. Officers spotted two firearms in the floorboard.

After further investigation, one of the firearms was found to be stolen, a KPD spokesperson told WVLT News. As a result, Stefone Whitt, 32 of Clinton, was taken into custody for possession of a stolen firearm.

At this time, no gunshot victims or property damage has been reported.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates

Latest News

The family was caught in the middle of a warzone in Kyiv and left to seek refuge in Lithuania.
East Tennessee bakery needs your help for displaced Ukrainian family
Braden Fielding
Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy found
Animal Rescue Corps will be receiving 20 large mixed breed dogs who are being airlifted from...
ARC rescues dogs from Mexico sanctuary being forced to close
There is a very high fire risk today.
Several counties not issuing burn permits Sunday due to very high fire risk