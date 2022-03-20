Advertisement

Metro Police are looking for missing 10-year-old


Braden Fielding
Braden Fielding(Metro)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police are asking for your help finding a missing 10-year-old.

According to police, Braden Fielding walked away from his Stone Bridge Rd home late Saturday afternoon. One officer told News4 that Fielding was upset about his cat and walked off. The officer also mentioned that he had been missing since 4:30 PM.

Police say he was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with a gray short sleeve shirt over it and black jeans. Fielding has brown hair and weighs 120lbs. They also mentioned that Fielding has walked away before and maybe near the Wal-Mart on Hamilton Church Rd.

If you see him, please call 615-862-8600.

