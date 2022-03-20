Several counties not issuing burn permits Sunday due to very high fire risk

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to very high fire danger, several East Tennessee counties will not issue burn permits Sunday. The weather will contribute to the threat, as the region will see high winds and dry weather.

According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service indicated that there was an elevated fire danger for Sunday afternoon. The Sevier County EMA shared that “low humidity, increased winds combined with dry brush, grasses, and other fuels” contributed to the danger across the East Tennessee region.

“Please do not burn any debris today,” the organization’s social media post stated.

Sevier, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins and Cocke Counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

