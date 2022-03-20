Advertisement

Several counties not issuing burn permits Sunday due to very high fire risk

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.
There is a very high fire risk today.
There is a very high fire risk today.(WVFD)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Due to very high fire danger, several East Tennessee counties will not issue burn permits Sunday. The weather will contribute to the threat, as the region will see high winds and dry weather.

According to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency, the National Weather Service indicated that there was an elevated fire danger for Sunday afternoon. The Sevier County EMA shared that “low humidity, increased winds combined with dry brush, grasses, and other fuels” contributed to the danger across the East Tennessee region.

“Please do not burn any debris today,” the organization’s social media post stated.

Sevier, Grainger, Hancock, Hawkins and Cocke Counties are among those restricted by the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Find a complete list of counties on the TDF’s website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville
Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
TEEN CRASHED IN CREEK
911 call reveals mother was looking for teen found submerged in creek

Latest News

Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler (1) has his shot blocked by Michigan's Moussa Diabate (14) during...
Vols fall to Wolverines 76-68
Braden Fielding
Metro Police are looking for missing 10-year-old
Basketball
D-B denies Bearden a Class-4A state basketball championship
Lady Vols host Buffalo.
Fans excited to see Lady Vols host NCAA Tournament games