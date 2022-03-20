Starting the new week with sunshine and warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine continues Monday with even warmer temperatures! Those warm temperatures continue Tuesday ahead of our WVLT First Alert Weather Day for rain and storms Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Those clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop near 35 degrees. Some spots, like the Plateau, could be even colder!

Monday is a layer day for sure. We start out in the 30s but warm up nicely to the 70s by the afternoon! Mostly sunny skies continue throughout the day as well with a few more high clouds by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday has more clouds but may end up as the warmest day all week! Highs will soar to about 74 degrees. With strong southerly winds, we could be a few degrees warmer Tuesday afternoon.

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day begins early Wednesday as heavy rain, some stronger storms, and gusty winds arrive. It looks like the rain could arrive during the morning commute as well which means standing water on the roadways which could make for a messy morning commute. Gusty winds will be a big concern with this line of storms arriving early Wednesday.

First Alert for rain and storms Wednesday (WVLT)

Sunshine returns quickly Thursday with temperatures dropping back into the 60s.

It looks like we’ll drop into the 50s heading into next weekend. Those cooler temperatures could stick around heading into the last week of March.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

