Turkey flies into power lines, fire sparks on Highway 113 in White Pine

Highway 113 was closed Sunday evening after a turkey flew into power lines, knocking one of the wires to the ground, according to officials with the White Pine Fire Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Highway 113 Sunday, according to officials with the department.

“The fire was started by a turkey that flew into power lines and knocking one of the hot wires to the ground,” according to officials with the White Pine Fire Department. “That wire ignited fires on both sides of Hwy 113 and is currently still in the roadway.”

Officials said crews with Appalachian Electric were on the scene working to take care of the downed line and were able to get the roadway open later that evening.

“The roadway will remain closed until AEC says it can be opened,” officials said.

Posted by White Pine Fire Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

