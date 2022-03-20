Turkey flies into power lines, fire sparks on Highway 113 in White Pine

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a brush fire on Highway 113 Sunday, according to officials with the department.

“The fire was started by a turkey that flew into power lines and knocking one of the hot wires to the ground,” according to officials with the White Pine Fire Department. “That wire ignited fires on both sides of Hwy 113 and is currently still in the roadway.”

Officials said crews with Appalachian Electric were on the scene working to take care of the downed line and were able to get the roadway open later that evening.

“The roadway will remain closed until AEC says it can be opened,” officials said.

🚨 INCIDENT ALERT⚠️ 7:12 pm update: Hwy 113 is back open and all fire units have cleared the scene. 6:35 pm... Posted by White Pine Fire Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022

