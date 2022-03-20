Advertisement

Woman charged with DUI after throwing cup of urine out window in construction zone


Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged with driving under the influenced after she tossed a plastic cup full of urine at a road construction site on Friday, according to court documents.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to the intersection of 12th Avenue South and Sweetbriar Avenue around 2:45 p.m. Friday when the driver, identified as Myra Ashton, 67, of Centerville, began making loud and obscene gestures at workers. According to the affidavit, at one point she urinated into a plastic cup and threw it out of the window. The traffic control personnel stated they smelled an obvious odor of alcoholic beverage and witnesses said she was spinning her tires leaving one of the businesses. The workers were able to keep Ashton at the scene until law enforcement arrived.

Ashton told officers she went to a restaurant with a friend and consumed around one margarita, but she was unaware of the size of the glass. The trooper said Ashton displayed slurred speech and was incoherent. She constantly confused today with two days ago and struggled to keep her balance, according to the affidavit. She stated the wind was making her unsteady. Ashton failed to complete standard field sobriety tasks as demonstrated or explained and was arrested for driving under the influence.

While in the back seat of the patrol car, Ashton began to kick the window, according to the affidavit. When the door was opened, she began to use racial slurs, including the N word, during her venting. She fell asleep in the back seat. Officers said when she woke up, she was unaware of where she was and began to ask who the trooper was and where they were. She then realized she was in handcuffs.

Ashton’s first court appearance is set for April 8.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
The family was caught in the middle of a warzone in Kyiv and left to seek refuge in Lithuania.
East Tennessee bakery needs your help for displaced Ukrainian family
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates

Latest News

Warming ahead of a line of rain and storms and a First Alert Weather Day.
Warming up to start the week, ahead of rain and storms for Wednesday morning’s First Alert
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the scene of a reported garage fire at 11:59 p.m....
Smell of smoke prompts man to evacuate family
WVLT
Smell of smoke prompts man to evacuate family
Highway 113 was closed Sunday evening after a turkey flew into power lines, knocking one of the...
Turkey flies into power lines, fire sparks on Highway 113 in White Pine
Desoto Co. residents upset after receiving KKK recruitment letters
Desoto Co. residents upset after receiving KKK recruitment letters