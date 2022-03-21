5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s football team just landed a 5-star quarterback for the class of 2023.

Nico Iamaleava posted the decision to Instagram with the caption, “VOL NATION i m h e r e,” Monday afternoon.

The California commit detailed his decision to VolQuest, saying he and his dad talked about it after his last visit to Knoxville.

“I would say, yeah, me and my dad talked about it after we got home from our last visit,” lamaleava said. “We always had a good feel for Tennessee, just off the first visit, and the coach and staff and everything they had to offer.”

The quarterback said the second visit was really what did it for his parents. He told VolQuest that Knoxville and Tennessee’s “family” aspect was a big part of his decision, saying that Knoxville had great people.

Lamaleava joins Ayden Bussell, Ethan Davis, Nate Spillman and Jack Lutrell as the Vols 2023 recruiting class, according to VolQuest.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.