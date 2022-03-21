Advertisement

5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football

The California commit detailed his decision to VolQuest, saying he and his dad talked about it after his last visit to Knoxville.
Nico Iamaleava
Nico Iamaleava(VolQuest)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s football team just landed a 5-star quarterback for the class of 2023.

Nico Iamaleava posted the decision to Instagram with the caption, “VOL NATION i m h e r e,” Monday afternoon.

“I would say, yeah, me and my dad talked about it after we got home from our last visit,” lamaleava said. “We always had a good feel for Tennessee, just off the first visit, and the coach and staff and everything they had to offer.”

The quarterback said the second visit was really what did it for his parents. He told VolQuest that Knoxville and Tennessee’s “family” aspect was a big part of his decision, saying that Knoxville had great people.

Lamaleava joins Ayden Bussell, Ethan Davis, Nate Spillman and Jack Lutrell as the Vols 2023 recruiting class, according to VolQuest.

