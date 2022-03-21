Beam Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week After Sunday’s Gem

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After an incredible outing in Sunday’s series finale against South Carolina, Tennessee’s Drew Beam was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday, as announced by the league office.

Beam is the second Vol to earn conference freshman of the week honors this season, joining Jared Dickey, who’s earned the distinction twice already this year. This is just the second time that UT has ever had two different players named SEC Freshman of the Week in the same season and first since Josh Lindblom and Tony Delmonico in 2006.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native was lights out in Sunday’s 10-0 dismantling of the Gamecocks, holding them to just one hit in a career-high 7.2 shutout innings. Beam carried a perfect game into the seventh inning before having it broken up by a leadoff double. That was the only baserunner that the true freshman right hander allowed as he finished with no walks and three strikeouts to earn his fourth victory this year.

Beam has been nothing short of spectacular in his debut season on Rocky Top, posting a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.09 ERA and 0.57 WHIP in five starts while playing a part in three of Tennessee’s nation-leading five shutouts this year.

Beam and the Vols cap a 10-game homestand with a midweek matchup vs. Butler on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before a top-five showdown at No. 1 Ole Miss this weekend in Oxford. Tickets for Tuesday’s contest can be purchased online or by calling the Tennessee Athletic ticket office at 865-656-1200.

