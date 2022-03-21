Advertisement

Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for gusty rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking rain and gusty winds for Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day.
Rain chances increase Tuesday night(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warm temperatures continue Tuesday with more clouds as our next system arrives Wednesday bringing a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for gusty winds and morning rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase this evening which makes for a mostly cloudy night. This does leave us warmer to start the day Tuesday, with a low around 46 degrees.

Tuesday has more clouds, but is the warmest day of the week! Highs are around 74 degrees, with a good southeasterly breeze. We are looking at a mostly cloudy morning and a partly cloudy afternoon, but more clouds increase in the evening as a line of rain and storms approaches.

LOOKING AHEAD

Downpours and gusty storms move through Tuesday night through Wednesday morning’s commute, which is why our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the impacts for those on the roads early Wednesday. Downpours can lead to ponding on the roads, but flooding isn’t a concern with half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. Gusts can at least bring down some branches, with gusts around 30 mph all night through the morning.

Gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday afternoon(WVLT)

Wednesday afternoon becomes partly cloudy and is still warm as the cold air holds off for a little bit, but that leaves gusts around 40 mph and a high of 73 degrees.

The cooler air leaves us in the low 60s on Thursday, but it’s mostly sunny.

Then we’ll have 50s Friday through the weekend, with more clouds and spotty rain showers to mountain snow showers.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner(WVLT)

