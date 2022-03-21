Advertisement

Fentanyl released through vents at juvenile detention center in Ohio; 7 taken to hospital

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.
Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup, Delaney Ruth and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRYKER, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Seven people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after fentanyl was released through the air vents at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County, authorities said.

Three corrections officers and four juveniles detained in the facility were taken to the hospital, according to Jeff Lehman, chief deputy for the Williams County Sheriff’s Department. He added that they’re stable and expected to be OK, WTVG reported.

Investigators are looking into how the fentanyl was released.

The other detainees were moved to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio next door, Lehman said, and are being kept separate from the adults.

Multiple fire departments, ambulances and emergency personnel were at the facility in Stryker Sunday night, including those from neighboring counties.

Copyright 2022 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
The family was caught in the middle of a warzone in Kyiv and left to seek refuge in Lithuania.
East Tennessee bakery needs your help for displaced Ukrainian family
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable
Ukrainian forces are using every available weapon to strike back against Russian attacks.
Ukraine reuses abandoned Russian military equipment
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Warming ahead of a line of rain and storms and a First Alert Weather Day.
Warming up to start the week, ahead of rain and storms for Wednesday morning’s First Alert