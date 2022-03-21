Advertisement

Home court advantage as Lady Vols look for first Sweet 16 ticket since 2016

The No. 4 seed Lady Vols and No. 12 seed Bruins are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena, with the winner advancing to the Wichita Regional on March 26 and 28 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.
The No. 4 seed Lady Vols and No. 12 seed Bruins are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at...
The No. 4 seed Lady Vols and No. 12 seed Bruins are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena, with the winner advancing to the Wichita Regional on March 26 and 28 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.(Jared Austin)
By Tennessee Athletics
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 18/17 Tennessee (24-8) will play host to in-state opponent Belmont (23-7) in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round game on Monday night.

The No. 4 seed Lady Vols and No. 12 seed Bruins are slated to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena, with the winner advancing to the Wichita Regional on March 26 and 28 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Tennessee advanced by overturning a five-point second-quarter lead by Buffalo to race by the Bulls, 80-67, on Saturday afternoon on The Summitt. The Lady Vols put four players in double figures to remain a perfect 24-0 in NCAA First Round home games and give head coach Kellie Harper a victory in her first-ever home tourney game in 18 seasons guiding four different schools as a head coach.

In game two on Saturday, Belmont knocked off No. 5 seed Oregon in double overtime, 73-70, behind a trio of double-figure scoring Bruins. BU trailed by two at the half and by four entering the final quarter before outscoring UO 17-13 in the last 10 minutes to force the additional frames necessary to secure a berth in the second round.

UT, which moved on to the second round for the second year in a row under Harper, will be looking to punch its ticket to its first NCAA Sweet 16 since 2016 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and 35th all-time. Harper will be looking to make her second career Sweet 16 appearance after moving to that round in 2019 with Missouri State.

Belmont, meanwhile, is eyeing its first-ever NCAA Sweet 16 berth.

You can watch the Lady Vols host Belmont on ESPN with Tamika Catchings as the analyst.

