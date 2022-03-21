Household hazardous waste collection scheduled in 2 East Tennessee counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Hamblen and Roane counties on March 26.

All Tennesseans were encouraged to bring household hazardous waste to the collection site. Hazardous waste includes cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more. You can find a list of acceptable and unacceptable items on their official website.

The collection sites are:

Hamblen County – Hamblen County Solid Waste, 3849 Sublett Rd., Morristown, 9 a.m-1 p.m. The contact is Becky Jo Moles at (423) 586-6422.

Roane County – Roane County Recycling Facility, 215 White Pine Rd., Harriman, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The contact is Tony Brashears at (865) 590-7779.

According to a release, a person dropping off waste does not have to live in the county to drop off waste.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”

In over 1,400 one-day collection events since the program’s beginning in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of materials, the TDEC shared.

Experts recommend transporting materials to the site with containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the vehicle.

For more information regarding the collection service, visit their official website.

