Knoxville license plate camera hit leads to drug, weapon charges

On Sunday afternoon, KPD officers received a notification on a license plate camera regarding a stolen license plate on Summit Hill Drive.
The Knoxville Police Department confiscated numerous narcotics and two handguns.
The Knoxville Police Department confiscated numerous narcotics and two handguns.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A hit on a stolen license plate by an LPR camera resulted in two arrests and numerous drug and weapon charges, according to the Knoxville Police Departments.

On Sunday afternoon, KPD officers received a notification on a license plate camera regarding a stolen license plate on Summit Hill Drive.

Shortly after, officers said they located the car, a Volkswagon Beetle, near Cal Johnson Park. Two handguns and narcotics, including heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy, were found after the driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The license plate was reported stolen from a car on March 19 parked at the Addison at Sutherland apartment complex.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, Ronald Robs, 56, was charged with numerous drug and weapon charges, including convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

