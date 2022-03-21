Knoxville police looking to identify suspects who used stolen credit card
The individuals were seen making the purchases using the credit card on Jan. 16 and 17, officials said.
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for three suspects who reportedly made several purchases with a stolen credit card in January.
Officials said that the individuals were seen making purchases using the credit card on Jan. 16 and 17, spending over $700 at various locations.
Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.
