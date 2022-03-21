Advertisement

Knoxville police looking to identify suspects who used stolen credit card

The individuals were seen making the purchases using the credit card on Jan. 16 and 17, officials said.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for three suspects who reportedly made several purchases with a stolen credit card in January.

Officials said that the individuals were seen making purchases using the credit card on Jan. 16 and 17, spending over $700 at various locations.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

