Knoxville police looking to identify suspects who used stolen credit card

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for three suspects who reportedly made several purchases with a stolen credit card in January.

Officials said that the individuals were seen making purchases using the credit card on Jan. 16 and 17, spending over $700 at various locations.

Those with information are asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers via phone at 865-215-7165, online, using the P3 TIPS app, or texting **TIPS.

Do you recognize these 3 individuals? They were seen on video on Jan 16th & 17th making several purchases using a stolen credit card.



If you recognize them contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, App P3 TIPS or https://t.co/msppsTw5gg. pic.twitter.com/nZoQgPZJUh — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.