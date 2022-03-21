Advertisement

Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary

By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 29-year-old man is facing a burglary charge after Knoxville Police Department officers quickly responded to a local church and reportedly saw the suspect inside.

KPD officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at Piney Grove Baptist Church just before midnight on Friday night, according to a news release. Once on the scene, officers noticed a broken doorknob and window.

Responding officers reportedly made a perimeter around the building then spotted the suspect, identified as Anthony Dull, at the side door.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary.

