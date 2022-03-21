Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 29-year-old man is facing a burglary charge after Knoxville Police Department officers quickly responded to a local church and reportedly saw the suspect inside.

KPD officers responded to a possible burglary in progress at Piney Grove Baptist Church just before midnight on Friday night, according to a news release. Once on the scene, officers noticed a broken doorknob and window.

Responding officers reportedly made a perimeter around the building then spotted the suspect, identified as Anthony Dull, at the side door.

He was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary.

Anthony Dull, 29. (KCSO)

