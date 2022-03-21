KPD: Maryville man charged after driving through crash scene, nearly striking officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man has been charged after he drove through the scene of a crash, nearly striking a Knoxville Police Department officer Saturday night, according to a news release.

At around 11:30 p.m. on March 19, KPD officers responded to a crash on I-40 East near Papermill Drive. As officers attempted to slow traffic, a black Dodge Challenger allegedly drove around an officer towards the scene and took off quickly.

“An officer followed in an effort to conduct a traffic stop on the Challenger, which continued off the Papermill Drive exit and nearly collided with another KPD officer who was standing near the off-ramp,” according to a KPD spokesperson.

The car continued to flee at speeds over 90 miles per hour after officers attempted to stop the vehicle; therefore, the pursuit was canceled due to the “recklessness nature of the suspect’s driving.” Investigators said that the driver, identified as 21-year-old Adonis Salter, crashed into a light pole at Papermill Drive and Kingston Pike shortly after.

There were reportedly two other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. All three were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found an open beer bottle and a handgun in the vehicle, a KPD spokesperson said. Salter was charged with DUI, felony evading arrest and possession of a handgun while under the influence. The man was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, as he crashed into a Hyundai sedan on I-40 East just before driving through the crash scene and fleeing officers.

The occupants of the Hyundai were not injured, officials said.

