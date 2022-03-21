Advertisement

Recall: Pancake and waffle mix sold at Walmart may contain bits of cable

Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.
Some Great Value pancake and waffle mix is being recalled.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Be cautious before you make your next breakfast.

Continental Mills announced a recall of its Great Value Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, cable fragments used in the processing line were found in some boxes.

The pancake and waffle mix had a best buy date of Sept. 1, 2023, and was delivered nationally to Walmart stores.

No related injuries have been reported.

Consumers are advised to return the product to the place of purchase for a refund.

More information is available on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
The family was caught in the middle of a warzone in Kyiv and left to seek refuge in Lithuania.
East Tennessee bakery needs your help for displaced Ukrainian family
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian forces are using every available weapon to strike back against Russian attacks.
Ukraine reuses abandoned Russian military equipment
Residents watch as a China Eastern passenger jet prepares to take off on a test flight from the...
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country’s south
Warming ahead of a line of rain and storms and a First Alert Weather Day.
Warming up to start the week, ahead of rain and storms for Wednesday morning’s First Alert