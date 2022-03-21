Sequoyah High School on lockdown after anonymous, violent message

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A high school in Monroe County is on lockdown Monday after it received a violent message, according to a Facebook post.

The post said that Sequoyah High School received an “anonymous message about violence toward the school.” Schools officials said that the building was currently on lockdown but secure, with all students and staff safe.

“Law enforcement, along with all administration, are working together to investigate the situation,” the post read.

No one will be allowed in or out of the building until the school is no longer on lockdown.

In November, the high school was on lockdown after two school resource officers and a school nurse were exposed to carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is itself 50 times more potent than heroin.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.