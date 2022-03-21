Advertisement

Smell of smoke prompts man to evacuate family

Fire crews responded to a garage fire Sunday night.
WVLT
WVLT(Knoxville Fire Department)
By Zach McBride
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department responded to the scene of a reported garage fire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday on Beverly Road.

“I smelled what I thought was smoke and I got everyone out,” a man living there told fire officials. Crews said there was heavy fire showing from the rear of an attached garage. The fire was put out at 1:16 a.m. There was an extensive overhaul needed to ensure the fire had not spread to the home.

Two adults, a child and a family pet all made it out safely.

The detached garage is heavily damaged, but the home only has mild smoke damage. The fire is currently under investigation by Knoxville Fire Department Arson unit personnel.

