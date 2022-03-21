Advertisement

Spelling bee to come to University of Tennessee

The UTK Education, Health & Human Sciences and the Tennessee Titans are hosting the event.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 26.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 26.(University of Tennessee, Knoxville)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all spelling enthusiasts! Put your skills to the test at the East Tennessee Spelling Bee event that will be held at the University of Tennessee next weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 26 in the Alumni Memorial Building located at 1408 Middle Drive.

The UTK Education, Health & Human Sciences and the Tennessee Titans are hosting the event and sharing it is free and open to all guests.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. for speller registration before the event begins at 12:00 p.m. Free parking will be available in Staff Lot 9, which is located across Alumni Memorial with the lot opening at 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
The family was caught in the middle of a warzone in Kyiv and left to seek refuge in Lithuania.
East Tennessee bakery needs your help for displaced Ukrainian family
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates

Latest News

PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Rain chances increase Tuesday night
Clouds increase Tuesday ahead of a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for gusty rain
Sequoyah High School
Lockdown lifted at Sequoyah High School following anonymous, violent message