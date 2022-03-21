Spelling bee to come to University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Calling all spelling enthusiasts! Put your skills to the test at the East Tennessee Spelling Bee event that will be held at the University of Tennessee next weekend.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 26 in the Alumni Memorial Building located at 1408 Middle Drive.

The UTK Education, Health & Human Sciences and the Tennessee Titans are hosting the event and sharing it is free and open to all guests.

Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. for speller registration before the event begins at 12:00 p.m. Free parking will be available in Staff Lot 9, which is located across Alumni Memorial with the lot opening at 9:00 a.m.

