Advertisement

Students get in free at Thompson-Boling Arena for Lady Vols

Students will be able to attend the Lady Vols game for free Monday as they take on Belmont at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Students will be able to attend the Lady Vols game for free Monday as they take on Belmont at...
Students will be able to attend the Lady Vols game for free Monday as they take on Belmont at Thompson-Boling Arena.(Tennessee Athletics)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced students will get in to Monday night’s Lady Vols game against Belmont for free.

Students have to present their student I.D. at the ticket window in order to gain access to the game.

Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols made it to the second round by defeating Buffalo 80-67 Saturday, in their home arena.

Their game against Belmont is set for Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN with Vol for Life Tamika Catchings as the analyst for the game, according to Tennessee Athletics’ website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oak Ridge police find body in Melton Lake
In this image made from video provided by Delane Gordon, a police officer in Collegedale,...
Video: Tenn. officer uses stun gun on Black driver in traffic stop
Tony Davenport, 57.
Neighbor charged with killing one, injuring two in Fairfield Glade shooting
Help Asheville Bears says 36 three legged bears have been spotted since 2019
Three-legged bear spotted in Knoxville
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates
State releases memo on testing new TN license plates

Latest News

With communities across South Dakota releasing back to school plans, and Governor Kristi Noem...
KCS superintendent: Masks not required starting Monday after judge temporarily lifts mandate
Highway 113 was closed Sunday evening after a turkey flew into power lines, knocking one of the...
Turkey flies into power lines, fire sparks on Highway 113 in White Pine
Nice and warm Monday
Starting the new week with sunshine and warmer temperatures
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House