Students get in free at Thompson-Boling Arena for Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced students will get in to Monday night’s Lady Vols game against Belmont for free.

Students have to present their student I.D. at the ticket window in order to gain access to the game.

Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols made it to the second round by defeating Buffalo 80-67 Saturday, in their home arena.

Their game against Belmont is set for Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN with Vol for Life Tamika Catchings as the analyst for the game, according to Tennessee Athletics’ website.

