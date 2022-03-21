Two Tennessee Department of Corrections officers to receive national awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee Department of Correction officers have been selected to receive national awards.

One Voice United selected Corporal Leon Odom and Corporal Anthony Gaudet to receive the National Corrections Medal of Honor award. According to a news release, Cpl. Odom will receive a Silver Medal honoree and Cpl. Gaudet will receive a Bronze Medal.

Cpl. Gaudet of Morgan County Correctional Complex in Wartburg was nominated following heroic actions he performed to save a woman’s life on Dec. 5, 2021. He reportedly noticed a car partially submerged in a nearby lake while taking a drive. Fearing the worse that someone could be inside, his immediate response was to stop, empty his pockets and jump in the freezing water, TDOC officials said.

He found a woman and rushed to rescue her to the water’s edge as the vehicle was sinking.

“When asked why he would risk his life to save a stranger, Gaudet replied that as an officer, his life is devoted to serving the public, even if it means putting himself in harm’s way,” according to the TDOC.

Cpl. Odom worked at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City and was nominated after saving the lives of a family involved in a car accident on April 9, 2021. He reportedly watched an out-of-control vehicle cross a highway median, strike two trees and burst into flames while he was driving home from dinner. Cpl. Odom immediately rushed to the vehicle to find an unconscious woman and her 4-year-old twin daughters in their car seats, the TDOC released.

Officials said “without concern for his own safety,” Cpl. jumped into the backseat of the vehicle on fire to cut the car seat with a knife to rescue the first child. Despite large and intense flames, he returned to the car and recovered the second child, as the car seat was starting to melt, TDOC shared.

According to officials, the mother and twins were injured with severe burns but have since made a full recovery.

Cpl. Odom and Cpl. Gaudet will be formally recognized on May 12 at the Medal of Honor awards banquet during National Law Enforcement Week in Washington, D.C.

