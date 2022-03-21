Warming up to start the week, ahead of rain and storms for Wednesday morning’s First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The week starts off beautiful, and we’re warming up to above average temperatures. We are tracking a line of rain and storms for Tuesday night through Wednesday morning’s commute, with our WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear and chilly, as low to mid 30s spread out to start the day. Knoxville drops to around 35 degrees, with low 30s in the higher elevations.

We have a great warm-up today, as we top out around 70 degrees! (The average high is now 63 degrees.) It’s a beautiful sunny day too, with a light breeze turning from the northeast to southwest in the afternoon.

Clouds increase this evening, and we have a mostly cloudy night, with a stray shower possible. This does leave us warmer to start the day, with a low around 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday has more clouds, but is the warmest day of the week! Highs are around 74 degrees, with a good southeasterly breeze. We are looking at a mostly cloudy morning and a partly cloudy afternoon, but more clouds increase in the evening as a line of rain and storms approach.

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday's morning commute. (WVLT)

Downpours and gusty storms move through Tuesday night through Wednesday morning’s commute, which is why our WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the impacts for those on the roads early Wednesday. Downpours can lead to ponding on the roads, but flooding isn’t a concern with a half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rainfall. Gusts can at least bring down some branches, with gusts around 30 mph all night through the morning.

Wednesday afternoon becomes partly cloudy, and is still warm as the cold air holds off for a little bit, but that leaves gusts around 40 mph and a high of 73 degrees.

The cooler air leaves us in the low 60s on Thursday, but it’s mostly sunny.

Then we’ll have 50s Friday through the weekend, with more clouds and spotty rain showers to mountain snow showers.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

