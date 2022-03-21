Wilson Co. Sheriff says 19-year-old mom and baby daughter are safe
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have located the 19-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office asked for a Welfare Check on Monday afternoon are safe.
According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, both Bain and her daughter have been located as of 2:10 pm.
The Sheriff’s Office previously mentioned that Star Bain was last seen at Walmart in Hendersonville.
