Wilson Co. Sheriff says 19-year-old mom and baby daughter are safe

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have located the 19-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office asked for a Welfare Check on Monday afternoon are safe.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, both Bain and her daughter have been located as of 2:10 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office previously mentioned that Star Bain was last seen at Walmart in Hendersonville.

***UPDATE (2:10pm)- Bain and her daughter have both been located and they are safe. Thank you for spreading the... Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 21, 2022

