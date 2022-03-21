Advertisement

Wilson Co. Sheriff says 19-year-old mom and baby daughter are safe


Wilson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to find 19-year-old Star Bain and her 1-year-old daughter Olivia Wilkerson.(Wilson County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have located the 19-year-old and her 1-year-old daughter that the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office asked for a Welfare Check on Monday afternoon are safe.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, both Bain and her daughter have been located as of 2:10 pm.

The Sheriff’s Office previously mentioned that Star Bain was last seen at Walmart in Hendersonville.

***UPDATE (2:10pm)- Bain and her daughter have both been located and they are safe. Thank you for spreading the...

Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

