ACSO: One taken to hospital following shooting in Rocky Top

Deputies responded to the area of Nelson’s Concrete in Rocky Top for suspicious activity but returned for a shots fired report.
Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one injured Monday evening, according to a news release.

Deputies reportedly responded to the area of Nelson’s Concrete in Rocky Top for suspicious activity around 6:25 p.m. on March 21. A man, James Ivey, 37, was found and matched the description given by the caller of the report. He was taken into custody for two outstanding warrants.

Shortly after, deputies responded again to the area of Nelson’s Concrete to the report of shots fired. Once on the scene, the owner was present and told officials that an individual was inside one of his buildings and had charged after him multiple times. As a result, the owner reportedly fired his weapon towards the suspect but told investigators that he was unsure it hit him as he left the building.

Investigators located the male subject, identified as Jeremy Strong, on the banks of the railroad tracks near the plant with two gunshot wounds. Strong was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center via Lifestar and is currently in stable condition, according to an ACSO representative.

Ivey remains in the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $10,000 bond. The Criminal Investigations Division of the Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.

