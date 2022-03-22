Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl from Utah

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Utah girl.

Fourteen-year-old Areli Arroyo Osuno has been missing from Magna, Utah, since Monday, March 21.

Law enforcement believes Areli may be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, 20, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.

The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.
The suspect’s name is David Lopez, who also goes by Amilsar Vasquez.(NCMEC)

They are possibly headed towards Texas or Mexico in a Nissan Altima.

Areli has brown hair and brown eyes, stands 4 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a denim jacket and denim pants. She was also seen carrying a large white bag.

If you have any information, please contact the Unified Police Department at 385-468-9858 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Dull, was charged with burglary.
Knoxville police respond to church, stop burglary
PD SWAT, K-9 Team and other officers perform warrant service at 129 King Street (blue house on...
Multiple agencies conduct drug operation in Sevierville, arrest 11
The Waffle House is located on Papermill Drive in Knoxville.
Man taken into custody after officers respond to shots fired report at Knoxville Waffle House
Nico Iamaleava
5-star quarterback commits to Tennessee football
Martin Thomas Adkins walks toward a home after his mother left him alone on a cold and wet...
WATCH: Mom abandons 5-year-old nonverbal son with autism on rainy night 70 miles from home, prosecutors say

Latest News

The warning label on vecuronium bromide.
Prosecutors: Former Vanderbilt nurse missed multiple warnings before giving patient deadly drug
Knoxville used to be considered an affordable place to live but that is quickly changing,...
Prices surge as Knoxville housing market demand grows and housing supply dwindles
Some Disney workers participated in a walkout Tuesday to protest the company's slow response to...
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
Multiple agencies are responding to a wildland fire in Cocke Co. as the area enters a high wind...
Emergency management warns Cocke Co. residents of wildland fire before high wind warning in area
A woman in South Carolina has sustained severe injuries after she was mauled by three dogs,...
Woman suffers severe injuries, loses both arms after vicious dog attack in South Carolina